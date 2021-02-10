API3 Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00013071 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $81.36 million and approximately $42.54 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00277061 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00116439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00077097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00086253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201441 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

