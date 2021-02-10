APIX Market Capitalization Achieves $7.69 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $756,410.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00271348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00124196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00072484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00088116 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00202729 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

