apM Coin (APM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $776,419.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $776,419.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.34 or 0.01159830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.12 or 0.05620729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032589 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

