Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.6% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

