Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 174,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,361,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 463,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $61,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

