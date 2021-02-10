Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Shares Gap Down to $19.71

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $17.42. Applied UV shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 85,523 shares changing hands.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Applied UV in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Applied UV, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of Applied UV at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

