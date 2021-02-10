Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading Up 13.8%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s share price was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 4,156,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,167,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 226,696 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 362,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.