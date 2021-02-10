Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading Up 13.8%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s share price was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 4,156,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,167,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
The firm has a market cap of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.
