APY.Finance Hits Market Cap of $20.16 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00113427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00200810 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,689,045 tokens. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

