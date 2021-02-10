Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Insider Sells $158,355.00 in Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Mark Schobel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 1,349,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.