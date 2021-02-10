Arcadia Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,746 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,243% compared to the average daily volume of 407 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 155,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,725. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

