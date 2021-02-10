Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 10,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

