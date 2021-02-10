Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 10,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

