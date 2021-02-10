Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 21.4%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) shares traded down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 180,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 246,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.