Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 6.34% of Ardmore Shipping worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

