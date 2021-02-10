Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.