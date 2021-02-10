Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.67.

Shares of HII stock opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $271.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.