Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 5,980,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,710,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,917,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

