Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Perrigo by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Perrigo by 5.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Perrigo by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Perrigo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRGO opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.54, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.