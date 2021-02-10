Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

ERIE opened at $260.54 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $265.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

