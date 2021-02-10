Arjo AB (publ) (ARRJF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ARRJF) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – Arjo AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2021 – Arjo AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2021 – Arjo AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$8.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

