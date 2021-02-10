ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $111,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.10. 1,072,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.79. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $156.65.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

