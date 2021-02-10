Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,401 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period.

IGIB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.33. 12,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,959. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27.

