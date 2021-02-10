Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 52,404 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 12.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 28,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

