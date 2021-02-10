Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 515 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $392.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.