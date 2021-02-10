Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 866,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 216,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 19,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,396. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.