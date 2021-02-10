Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,365 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IAGG remained flat at $$55.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 282,673 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83.

