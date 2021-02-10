Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. 147,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

