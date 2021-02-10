Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ARKAY stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. Arkema has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

