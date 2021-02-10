Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 181,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,491. The company has a market cap of $952.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

