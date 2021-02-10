Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.03

Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.36. Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,918,808 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.84 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.77.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

