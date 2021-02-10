Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.86. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

