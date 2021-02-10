ARYA Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Trading 0.9% Higher

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.51. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

