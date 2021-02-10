AS Roma Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00011944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00288773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00118125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00092706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00201630 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

