ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.12 EPS.

ASGN stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 287,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $95.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $86,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $1,768,507.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

