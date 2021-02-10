ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.76 million.ASGN also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.12 EPS.

Shares of ASGN traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $94.42. 287,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $95.36.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. ASGN’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

