AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 78 mineral claims covering an area of 1,560 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

