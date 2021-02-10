Asian Fintech (AFIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00114659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00086091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202373 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

