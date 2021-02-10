ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 8,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.