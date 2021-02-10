ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,392 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $64,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,996. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.44. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

