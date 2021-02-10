ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,726.93 ($74.82).

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 4,974 ($64.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,886.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,700.56. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

