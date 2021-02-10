Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APNHY stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

