Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZPN opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $160.80.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

