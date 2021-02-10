Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 18,469 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.34% of Independent Bank worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 109.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $449.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

