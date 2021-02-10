Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 3,076 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $3,660,601. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

