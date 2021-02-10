Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 96,208 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 265.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,208 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.87% of Penn Virginia worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 388,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Penn Virginia by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

