Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 324.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Par Pacific worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 58.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 75.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.8% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

