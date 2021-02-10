Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,513 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,554,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

