Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 45,887 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

