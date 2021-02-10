Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

NYSE BG opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

