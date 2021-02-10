Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,270. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

