Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 120,503 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 294,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 33.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

